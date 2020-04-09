Home

John T. Williams Funeral Home
100 Petersville Rd.
Brunswick, MD 21716
301-834-9971
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis-St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery
1922 - 2020
Patricia Rowan Obituary
Patricia Lee Rowan, 97 of Brunswick, Maryland passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born July 20, 1922 in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma Donovan.

"Aunt Patsy" was known as everybody's aunt. Everyone that knew her called her Aunt Patsy. She was a life long member of the St. Francis-St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Patricia is survived by her sister in law, Rita Donovan, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 40 years, Lee Joseph Rowan and was the last surviving of her siblings.

Services are held by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD. A private graveside service will be held at the St. Francis-St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery Monday April 13, 2020 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Patricia's name to the , 1050 East Industrial Boulevard Unit 3, Cumberland MD 21502, 301-722-2145 or the St. Francis-St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4231 Catholic Church Rd, Knoxville MD 21758.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
