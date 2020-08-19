1/1
Patricia Shafer
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia Shafer, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Born on February 23, 1937, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Hahn and Anna (Phebus) Hahn.

She was the loving wife of Denny Shafer, her husband of 61 years.

She was a 1955 graduate of Frederick High School and a long time faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Patricia served her country as a civilian personnel specialist for the United States Army for 29 years. She had a passion for sewing, gardening and especially her family.

In addition to her husband Denny, she is survived by her children, Ed Shafer and his children, Steph and Ben; Greg Shafer and wife, Cheryl and their children, Rick and Tara; Angel Gill and husband, Jim and their son, AJ.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
