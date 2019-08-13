|
|
Patricia G. Sikes Morgan of Frederick, MD died on August 9, 2019 in Frederick, MD. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 21, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in the Margaretta F. Slayman Chapel. Private inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, with arrangements by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Mrs. Morgan was born on November 4, 1934, in Amarillo, TX. Her parents, Mary Louise and Joseph J. DeRaad, and Gay B. Carter, predeceased her, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Vergil Welch. Mrs. Morgan and her husband, Rexford R. Morgan, Jr., resided in Amarillo until his death prior to her moving to Frederick. She was also predeceased by her step-daughter, Marla Kay Stanley.
She graduated from Amarillo High School, Amarillo College with an AA degree, and Texas Tech University, Lubbock, with a BA degree in English. Mrs. Morgan was an administrative assistant at Trinity United Methodist Church, Frederick, and secretary for the Frederick District United Methodist Church. She was a publicist, newspaper writer and editor for several publications in the Texas Panhandle and in Frederick where she earned awards at Maryland and National Press Women competitions. Before retiring, Mrs. Morgan was a legal secretary at a real estate law office in Amarillo.
Her family and friends will remember her volunteer service as publicist for United Way of Frederick County, MD, as newsletter editor for the Maryland and Frederick County League of Women Voters, and as newsletter editor at her retirement community. She was an advocate for interfaith dialogue, civil rights, continuing education for the aged, and correct language arts usage.
Survivors include four daughters and one son: Karen M. Pla and husband, Wilfred; Linda L. Selzer and husband, Kirk; Mark W. Sikes and wife, Lauren; Susan E. Shelton and husband, Matthew; and Diane E. Sikes. Mrs. Morgan is also survived by her step-brother, Alan J. (Joe) DeRaad and wife, Bobbie; and two stepsons: Rexford R. Morgan, III and wife, Pamela, and Steven R. Morgan and wife, Belinda. Mrs. Morgan is survived by one nephew, Kevin Welch and wife, Karen; two nieces, Kelli Splawn and Erin Welch; and one grand-nephew, Jake Splawn and wife, Robin. Nine grandchildren survive: Rebecca Selzer and Caitlin Selzer; Breanne Sikes; Lucie Shelton and Thomas Shelton; Meghan Sikes, Parker Sikes, Allyson Williams and wife, Carissa, and Andrew Sikes.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019