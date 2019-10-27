|
Patricia Jeanne Stevens, age 90, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries, Emmitsburg, after a six-month illness. Born March 20, 1929 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Grayson and Grace Shearer Shull. She was the wife of James A. Stevens who died in 2015.
Patricia attended Parkway Elementary School and graduated from Frederick High School in 1946. She was a 1950 graduate of the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a Med-Surg nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital, retiring at the age of 66. She also worked at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska in the 50's while her husband was stationed there. She worked for brief stints as an office nurse for Dr. Russel Guest and Dr. Rex Martin. In earlier years she was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Frederick. She enjoyed decorating for holidays, gardening, flowers, attending craft shows and bazaars, collecting owls and especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are daughters, Cynthia Zentner and husband Joe, Kimberly Sweadner and husband Rick and Teresa Harrington, all of Woodsboro and Katrina Shaffer and husband Chuck of Myersville; 7 grandchildren, Amanda Wagner and husband Jake of Virginia Beach, Ryan and Bradley McCutcheon, Meghan McCutcheon-Custer and husband Josh, all of Woodsboro, Stephanie Mangold of Frederick and Brandon and Garret Shaffer, of Myersville; 2 great granddaughters, Riley Ross and Claire Custer and numerous relatives from her husband's family. She was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Creager.
The family expresses appreciation for the dedicated care given to Patricia by Citizens Care Center and St. Joseph's Ministries.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Charles Shaffer, a retired Episcopal minister, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Libertytown.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019