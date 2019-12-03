Home

John M. Oakey and Son Funeral and Cremation Service
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
540-389-5441
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral and Cremation Service
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral and Cremation Service
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Interment
Following Services
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Roanoke, VA
Patricia Stuckey


1943 - 2019
Patricia Stuckey Obituary
Patricia A. Garman Stuckey, 76, of Rockville, Md. and Frederick, Md., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born January 25, 1943, in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Louin C. Garman and Avis Damewood Garman.

Following graduation from Bladensburg Senior High School in 1961, she started her career in modeling, then worked for Weaver Brothers in Bethesda, Md. She then married in 1963. After raising her children, she went back to work in administration at Bloomingdales in Rockville, Md. where she retired at the age of 46. She enjoyed being a homemaker, interior decorating, needlepoint and helping to raise her grandsons. Her love of dogs made her a wonderful grandmother to Duke, Buster, and Rocky. She also like camping the outdoors and spending time at the families second house in a rural section of Garrett Co., Md.

Preceding her in death were her parents; former husband of over 20 years, Henry M. Stuckey III; brothers, Mickey Garman and Bobby Garman; and sisters, Sarah Garman and Jeanie Whitlock.

Patricia was a loving mother and is survived by her two children, Henry M. Stuckey IV and wife, Monica, and Elizabeth Stuckey-Ellis; two grandsons, Nicholas and Kurt Ellis; her siblings, Rita Sirry, Jane Rager, Ted Garman, and Joan Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
