Patricia Weddle

Patricia Miriam nee Fogle Weddle, 92 of Thurmont passed away on August 5, 2020 at St. Josephs Place.
Born January 25, 1928 in Thurmont she was the daughter of the late Oscar Ray & Madie V. nee McAfee Fogle.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Curtis "C Ray" Weddle.
Patricia was a 1946 graduate of Thurmont High School; she then attended Hagerstown Business College. She owned Le-Rae Shop in Thurmont for over 35 years. Patricia volunteered with several organizations throughout the years including the Meals on Wheels program, Thurmont Food Bank, and Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Business & Professional Women of Maryland and the Trinity United Church of Christ.
Surviving are her beloved children Jim Weddle, Pam Smith (Dennis); grandchildren Zac Smith (Samantha), Joshua Smith, Lucas Smith (Amy), Lance Weddle, Marci Weddle, Cia Parker; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Blue Ridge Cemetery; 121 N. Altamont Ave. Thurmont, MD 21788 with Pastor Sean DeLawder officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to Trinity United Church of Christ: 101 E. Main St. Thurmont, MD 21788.
Patricia's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com