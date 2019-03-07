Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Patricia "Patty" Whitehouse


Patricia "Patty" Whitehouse
Patricia "Patty" Anne Whitehouse, 72, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home.

Born on August 2, 1946, in Burlingon,VT she was the daughter of the late George Lincoln Case and Lucy Margaret (Palmer) Case.



Patty worked at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Damascus for 15 years. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, corn hole, watching football and the Hallmark channels. Patty had a lifelong love for caring for her pets.

She is survived by daughter, Stephanie Anne Hixon and husband Mike of Mt. Airy, MD son, Ben Whitehouse and wife Tracey of Keymar, MD; five grandchildren Tyler, Chris and Hayley Hixon and Zach and Brad Whitehouse. She will also be dearly missed by friends and family, including lifelong friend Elaine Kleam.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co., P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
