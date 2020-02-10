|
Patrick John Barrett, 80, of Arnold, Maryland died on February 7, 2020 with his family by his side.
The son of Alice and Patrick Francis Barrett, Patrick was born on February 8, 1939 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The oldest of four brothers, Patrick was predeceased by Robert and Michael and survived by Edward.
After graduating from Huron High School in 1957, he moved to Maryland, where he worked at Kennecott Copper Corporation and at Eastalco Aluminum Company. He attended the University of Baltimore night school program to earn his degree in accounting. In 1962, he married Margaret Lou (Peg) Fletcher (1941-2015). They lived in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and then Frederick County over the course of their 53 year marriage.
Patrick strived for a life of purpose. He enlisted and served in the Army National Guard. During his years in Baltimore, he volunteered as a Big Brother to youth. In Myersville, Patrick volunteered with the Lions Club, helped co-found Holy Family Catholic Community, and was an elected member of the Town Council. Patrick spent much of his later career as an entrepreneur who loved learning more about computers and working with the public.
Above all, Patrick was a caring and loving husband to Peg, father to Matthew (Kristy Lowe Barrett) and Elizabeth (Caroline Hudson) and grandfather to his six grandchildren, Jacob, Paul, Alexander, George, Kaitlyn, and Alexandra. During Peg's extended illness, Patrick was an exceptional, tireless caregiver. Just prior to Peg's death, Patrick suffered a stroke, creating a host of cognitive and physical challenges. Despite those, Patrick strived for independence until his death. He loved the Washington Redskins, Frank Sinatra's music, CNN, camping, and saltwater.
The family is incredibly grateful for the many kindnesses shown to Patrick during his life and for the gift of caring, attentive medical staff at University of Maryland Medical Center during his final days. The family will hold a small service in the Spring time. To remember Patrick, please extend kindness and care to others.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020