Patrick Kolb
Patrick Alden Kolb, 44, of Adamstown passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2020. He was the husband of Angela Marie (Craig) Kolb. He leaves behind their twins Patrick Caldwell Kolb and Mary Elaine Kolb.

He was born July 14, 1976, the son of Bernard A. Kolb, Jr. and Carolyn (Cosgrave) Kolb.

Pat was a graduate of Middletown High School class of 1994. Since he was a boy, farming was his dream. He followed in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Perry C. Cosgrave and eventually took over the family farm, Cosgrave Brothers. With his brother, Timothy A. Kolb, and parents they started Cosgrave Farm which today farms approximately 1000 acres in southern Frederick County. Pat's other love was big trucks. Pat and his brother started Cosgrave Farm Transportation in 2011 and at its peak had 4 road tractors. His favorite was his 2002 Kenworth W900L.

Also surviving are his grandmother Elaine Cosgrave, uncle Donald Kolb and wife Barbara, numerous cousins and countless friends throughout the farming community.

He is preceded in death by his grandfatherPerry Cosgrave, grandparents Bernard Kolb, Sr. and Evelyn Kolb, aunt Betsy Cosgrave, great uncle & aunt James and Pauline Cosgrave.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM, on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Those wishing attend will meet at the FSK Chapel in the cemetery. Due to COVID 19, facemasks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are made by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.

In lieuof flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Pat can be made to the Mental Health Association of Frederick County 226 South Jefferson St. Frederick, MD 21701 www.fcmha.org or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
