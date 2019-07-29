|
Patrick D (Pat) Wivell went home to be at peace with his parents on July 26, 2019. He was 59 years old. Pat was born to Clarence M and Ruth J (Sherman) Wivell on May 31, 1960. Pat was a skilled carpenter and was told that he could have built Noah's Ark if asked. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, riding 4 wheelers, and his dogs. He also loved spending time with his family. He always had a friendly carefree spirit that will remain in the hearts of his family.
He is survived by his daughters Ashley D Wivell and Shante N Wivell along with their mother Amy Fluke. Also surviving are his three granddaughters Star Wivell, Dakota Ellenburg, and Skylena Ellenburg. He is also survived by his siblings Ronnie Wivell, Debbie Krietz, Sharon Williams, Barry Wivell, Lori Hobbs, and Keith Wivell along with their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis Wivell.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg MD. Visitation will be 10:30 am and the service will begin at 11:00am.
Internment will be held at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the family.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 29 to July 31, 2019