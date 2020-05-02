Patsy Fitzwater
1946 - 2020
Patsy Ann Fitzwater, known to many as "Mom" or "Granny," 74, of Bunker Hill, WV formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born January 14, 1946, in Saltville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Hobart Lee Holmes and Florence Wanda Johnson Holmes.

Patsy was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, granny and great granny who was very devoted to her family. She had a magnetic personality and people naturally gravitated to her and she would take them under her wing. She had worked as a dietary aide for Rockville Nursing Home and a housekeeper for the U.S. Dept. of Energy.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Armer McVay Fitzwater, Sr; three sons: Darryl Fitzwater, Armer Fitzwater, Jr, "Bo," and wife Myra, all of Harpers Ferry, and Herman "Vic" Fitzwater, and wife Staci, of Olney, MD; two daughters: Melody "Sissy" Fitzwater, and fiance, Garren Klimes, of Harpers Ferry, and Dedee Fitzwater, and husband Marty Slater, of Bunker Hill; fifteen grandchildren: DJ, Brad, Heather, Skyler, Summer, Jennifer, Danny, Jessie, Victoria, Stephen, Julia, Emelia, "Emmy" and significant other Gabe, Josh, and Daniel, and eleven great grandchildren: Aiden, Chloe, Lulu, Lincoln, Abby, Mackenzie, Hunter, Madilyn, TJ, Lance, and Brayden and two siblings, Harold Holmes and Carol Simmons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Elmer Holmes, and four sisters: Helen Howard, Jewel Outen, Mabel Littrell, and Sue Simmons.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
