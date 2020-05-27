Pasty Leona Korrell passed away at the age of 85, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in her home with her family at her side, after a long-complicated battle with pulmonary fibrosis.



Patsy was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Lee Korrell; daughter of the late Grayson and Margurite Blank; much loved Mother of Burt Allen Korrell, Rose Marie Birch & husband Joseph Birch; cherished Grandmother of Kelli Marie Korrell Fisher, Kate Lynn Korrell Kline & husband Ron Kline and Kaci Rae Korrell Ross & husband Josh Ross.



She was the Great-Grandmother of Caroline Hope Fisher, Hailey Marie Fisher, Gavin Korrell Kline, Khloe Autumn Kline and Briar Allen Ross.



Patsy is also survived by her dear siblings, Lucille Keyser (Ray), Rosanna Kidd (Gene), Melva Witmer (Wilmer), Evelyn Hawker (Doug), Frank Blank (Pat); her sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Blank and Danna Blank, and her brother-in-law, George Fulmer. She was preceded in death by her siblings Sonny Blank, Jimmy Blank, Chester Blank, Edger Blank (Audrey), Mary Fulmer, and Audrey Altenbern (Bob).



She will be greatly missed by her little dog Buster, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Patsy was a highly skilled seamstress and made many wedding gowns and quilts for family and friends, there was nothing she could not sew, hem or alter. She was an excellent cook, baker and was famous for her red velvet cakes and potato salad. Gardening was also a passion, she loved taking care of her flowers and working outside in the yard. She loved her fishpond and appreciated the help of friend Roxx Eaton. She loved getting together on the weekends with her family, grandkids and great grandkids. She also loved her weekly outings with her daughter Rose. She will be deeply deeply missed by her family and friends.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family to gather in remembrance of Patsy. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests any donations be made to Frederick Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



