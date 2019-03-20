Patsy Mae Mossburg, 78, passed peacefully on March 19, 2019 at Glade Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Walkersville. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late Charles N. Mossburg Jr.



Born on January 15, 1941 in Frederick, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Elsie M. (Eyler) and James W. Smith. Patsy graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1958. She went on to work for Sagners and HL Hartz as a seamstress, before pursing her passion as a nursing assistant working at Vindobona. She was a member of the Ijamsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking and had quite the green thumb! She loved gardening and caring for her rose bushes and generally spending time outside, even crabbing. She enjoyed sewing and tried to teach anyone she could how to crochet. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family and raising her children.



She is survived by her sons, William Nevin Mossburg Sr. and wife Lillie and Douglas Wayne Mossburg and wife Amy; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of her life's journey will be held at 9am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Rod Fry and Reverend Franklin Bishop will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



In Patsy's memory, the family invites those who are able to take a moment of their time, taking just a few moments to stop and visit someone in a nursing home and brighten their day.



Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019