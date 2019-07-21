Paul A. Lundahl, 88, of Westminster, MD died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born September 9, 1930 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late Franz and Miriam (Grossman) Lundahl. He was the husband of the late Mary Ellen (Dussinger) Lundahl, who predeceased him in 2016.



Paul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as an electrical engineer with Boeing and IBM for most of his career. He was a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus, MD. He loved gardening and shared his flowers and produce with neighbors and friends.



Surviving are daughters, Deborah Lundahl of Frederick, and Kristin Lundahl Mallory and husband Gregory of Salisbury; son, David Lundahl of Frederick; grandchildren, Donald Paul Mallory of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Katherine Schwertfeger and husband Cody of Wheeling, WV; great-grandson, Connor Schwertfeger; sister, Ruth Kessler of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Marilyn Huehnergarth of Lancaster, PA; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by sister, Martha Lanious; and by brothers-in-law, Ken Lanious and Joe Kessler.



The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St, Westminster, MD, and from 5:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 27015 Ridge Rd., Damascus, MD, 20872 with the Rev. Trevor Hughes officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD, 21158; Redeemer Lutheran Church - Seminary Fund at the above address; or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on July 21, 2019