Paul T. Aronow, 71, Middletown, died Friday July 26, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Faith Aronow.
Born in the Bronx, New York on January 23, 1948 he was a son of the late Julius Edward and Hilda Texin Aronow.
He was was employed at the Home Depot stores in Frederick.
Surviving, besides his wife are three sons Max Arnow of Clarksburg, Darren Aronow and Cliff Aronow both of New York, five grandchildren and one brother Neil Aronow of Calabassas, CA
There will be no services.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019