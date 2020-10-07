Paul William Baker passed away Sat Oct 3after loosing his battle with pneumonia, he was 59. Paul was born at Ramstein AFB Germany in 1961 to James and Susanna Baker.He leaves behind his mother. Susanna Baker, brothers Jay Baker and Michael Baker, nephew Sean Baker, and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James R Baker, a sister Dorothy Baker, and brothers James R Baker jr. and David W Baker. Family and friends will gather at Grace Trinity church of Christ 9500 Baltimore Rd Frederick MD Saturday Oct 10 at 1pm.



