1/1
Paul "Little Man" Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul William Baker passed away Sat Oct 3after loosing his battle with pneumonia, he was 59. Paul was born at Ramstein AFB Germany in 1961 to James and Susanna Baker.

He leaves behind his mother, Susanna Baker; brothers Jay Baker and Michael Baker; nephew Sean Baker, and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father James R Baker, a sister Dorothy Baker, and brothers James R Baker jr. and David W Baker.

Family and friends will gather at Pine Cliff Park Saturday Oct 17 at 1pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 9, 2020
Rip Paul we had some good times back in high school! Gone too soon. Prayers to your family
Sherri L Luhn
Classmate
October 8, 2020
Love you Paul I'm going to miss you brother
Michael Baker
Brother
October 8, 2020
Paul we have know each other my hole life you will ne missed an loved
Rip my friend
Patty Darr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved