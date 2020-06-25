I extend my deepest sympathy to the extended Bowie family at the death of cousin Paul. May the love of family and friends be with you in this time of sorrow and in the days to come.
Davis Vincent Hill
Thomasville, Georgia
Paul N. Bowie, Sr., 88, of Frederick, MD went home to be with his Lord and Savior and was reunited with his beloved wife, Dot, on Mon., June 22, 2020. Born March 30, 1932 in Bartonsville (aka Jugbridge) in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Cora Lee Diggs Bowie. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Mae Bowie, to whom he was happily married for 63 years before her passing on Feb. 2, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his: children, Linda Duckett (Willie), Paulette Bowie, Bonnie Sneed (Edward), Brenda Bowie, Anthony Bowie, Michelle Dorsey, and Sarah Bowie; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; siblings, Celestine Dixon, Gilbert Bowie (Betty), Ellen Ray, and William Bowie (Veronica); and a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his: children, Yvonne Bowie, Paul Bowie, Jr. and Larry Carter; brothers, Spencer, Charles, Sr., Walter, and Gerald Bowie; and sisters, Louise Weedon, Catherine Haynesworth and Edna Diggs.
Funeral services will be held on Tues., June 30, 2020 at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South Street, Frederick MD with a public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., private family viewing at 11 a.m. and private funeral at 12 p.m. The public may watch services online (and post condolences) at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com. Interment is at Resthaven.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.