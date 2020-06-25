Paul Giuliano died peacefully on June 23, 2020 in Frederick, MD at the age of 74.Paul is survived by his two sons Philip Giuliano and Jason Giuliano, and his granddaughter Gabriele Giuliano, all of Frederick, MD, sisters Mattia Ruyter of Bel Air, MD and Rita Giuliano of Millsboro, DE. He is preceded in death by his sister Aussuntina Giuliano of Millsboro, DE.Paul was born on February 27, 1946 in Messina, Sicily to Filippo and Carmela Giuliano. He moved to the United States in 1959 with his family and settled in Silver Spring, MD. He graduated from Albert Einstein High School in 1965. Paul spent two years active duty in the Navy and another 2 years in the active reserves. He began working for Giant Food in 1969 and spent the next 35 years there as a proud member of UFCW Local 400.A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD. A graveside funeral will be held, and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul Giuliano's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Resthaven at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy (US 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701.