Paul Hargett, 65, of Fenwick DE formally of Middletown MD passed away peacefully at Johns Hopkins Hospital related to complications due to his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Hargett, three children daughter Heather Delauter (Matt) of Middletown, Son Corey Hargett (Ann) of Falling Waters WV, son Ty Hargett (Lisa) of Richmond VA Grandchildren Kaitryn Delauter, Kelsey Delauter, Cara Hargett, Gus Hargett, Evelyn Hargett, Dean Priddle and Desi Priddle. Stepsons Greg Wright (Claudia) and Chad Wright and step grand daughter Jordan Wright. Father Luther Hargett of Jefferson , brother and best friend Bob Hargett of Hagerstown, Sisters Betty Hargett of Sharpsburg and Bonnie Horst of Jefferson. Mother in Law, Pauline Baker. And close friend, co worker, and deck business partner of many years, Dave Wennick. He will be remembered by Karen Hargett, mother of his children her family, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Hargett, and brothers Luther Hargett and Bryon Hargett. He will be remembered by many close friends and extended family especially his close river family to include Charlie Rentzel that he often referred to as his river Dad. In recent years, he enjoyed cruises with his wife and friends, Larry and Gale Biel.
Paul had retired from the Frederick County Board of Ed in 2017 after many years as a career Tech/work shop/cabinetry educator at Middletown High and then TJ. Prior to that he was employed by Wash Co Public Schools at the Career and tech vocational school. In his early working years, he ran framing crews for a local home builder which was something he truly loved working along side his brother and friends but a serious work related accident left him seeking other career routes. He operated a deck building company for years while also a full time educator. He enjoyed staying busy. He built his home in Middletown himself where his children were raised with the help of family and friends years ago from the ground up, with many compliments through the years of the beautiful woodworking finishes. He was a graduate of University of Maryland.
Paul had the natural god given talent of being able to build anything with his hands - from houses to furniture, he truly had a gift and many friends and family have pieces of his work. He was a man with strong work ethic and pride. He and Judy had spent the last three years working side by side crafting amazing beach themed wood works for their home at the beach since retiring which they both so loved. His daughter will hold close fond memories of him selflessly dedicating many hours in helping to build her first home in 1996. Paul enjoyed the simple things in life ~ a hot cup of coffee, a cold beer, a good home cooked meal, a long walk, and sunrises and sunsets from their dock on the river or back porch in DE overlooking the Bay. He loved spending time at their river home in Harpers Ferry enjoying gatherings with friends and family there and boat rides. He enjoyed life after retirement at the beach as well with daily walks, beach time, but most importantly times with family and friends. He enjoyed reading, watching western movies, watching the news, and light conversations regarding politics and current events. He enjoyed old country and classic rock music, Elvis being his favorite. Christmas was his favorite holiday. In the past 10 months of battling illness, he enjoyed time quietly spent at home with his wife, and visits from his children, family and friends.
He was a member of Elks lodge 684, American Legion Post # 11 SAL and Amvets post 9, Middletown.
Due to the World wide pandemic, a private grave side service will he held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date where the family will welcome friends and family. Paul will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to be in his name made for Pancreatic Cancer Network @
https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020