1956 - 2020
Paul Leonard Harrison, Jr. went to be with the lord on April 21, 2020.

Paul was born June 2, 1956, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Paul & Shirley Harrison. He attended Linganore High School, and graduated with the class of '74. After high school, he joined the army and served for 4 years. He was always very humble about his service as a motor pool mechanic. December 19, 1981, he married his loving wife of 39 years, Connie Harrison. Paul loved race cars, hunting, and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory: 6 siblings; 2 sons, Paul Edward Harrison (Holly), & Joshua David Harrison (Kimberly); 4 granddaughters, Kami, Karli, McKenzie, & Langston; mother in law Margaret E. Smith, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Services will be private, will a memorial to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
