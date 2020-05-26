Paul Gary Holt, 54, of Frederick, Maryland was born on August 24, 1965 in Bethesda Maryland. He was the son of James and Suzanne (Madden) Holt.
Paul passed away Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 in Rockville Maryland. Paul had fought a 17 month courageous battle with a very rare bile duct cancer Cholangiocarcinoma. He passed peacefully with his wife Melissa Holt by his side.
Paul was kind and a man of few words with many talents and passions. Early on he had a gift for the arts, oil paintings and model building. He also enjoyed working on his car as a young man. He later attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida and earned his pilot license. While attending the university he fell in love with his passion, golf. He successfully competed in many local tournaments. In 2018, Paul won his division of the Frederick City Amateur Tournament at Clustered Spires Golf Course. Paul's proudest achievement was being a wonderful father to his son and daughter, whom he loved dearly.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Melissa Holt, son Jamie Holt (18), daughter Ellie Holt (14), his parents James and Suzanne Holt, brother Mike Holt and spouse Joanna Holt, sister Shannon H. Duncan and spouse Nolen Duncan, aunts, uncles, godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends.
Paul was well loved and will always be in our hearts.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/paul-holt
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 28, 2020.