Paul Holt
1965 - 2020
Paul Gary Holt, 54, of Frederick, Maryland was born on August 24, 1965 in Bethesda Maryland. He was the son of James and Suzanne (Madden) Holt.

Paul passed away Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 in Rockville Maryland. Paul had fought a 17 month courageous battle with a very rare bile duct cancer Cholangiocarcinoma. He passed peacefully with his wife Melissa Holt by his side.

Paul was kind and a man of few words with many talents and passions. Early on he had a gift for the arts, oil paintings and model building. He also enjoyed working on his car as a young man. He later attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida and earned his pilot license. While attending the university he fell in love with his passion, golf. He successfully competed in many local tournaments. In 2018, Paul won his division of the Frederick City Amateur Tournament at Clustered Spires Golf Course. Paul's proudest achievement was being a wonderful father to his son and daughter, whom he loved dearly.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Melissa Holt, son Jamie Holt (18), daughter Ellie Holt (14), his parents James and Suzanne Holt, brother Mike Holt and spouse Joanna Holt, sister Shannon H. Duncan and spouse Nolen Duncan, aunts, uncles, godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends.

Paul was well loved and will always be in our hearts.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/paul-holt

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 26, 2020
I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Paul's passing. Not only was Paul super smart and great to work with on a professional level, but he was so kind in teaching my son to play golf. As Jared and I would play in later years, we would remind each other about what Paul had taught us about this or that situation. My sincere condolences to all of the Holt family.
Andrew Vance
Friend
May 26, 2020
I grew up two doors away from Paul. We were good friends in elementary and junior high school. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Beth Leach
Friend
May 23, 2020
From our family to yours, our most heartfelt condolences. Paul was a fine man and we count ourselves fortunate to have known him.
The Frazier family
Stuart Frazier
Friend
