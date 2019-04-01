Home

Paul Junior Bowman, 58, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away on March 24, 2019 at the care of the Willow Tree Nursing Home in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Born October 15, 1960 in Damascus, Maryland he was the son of the late Frances Marie Britton. He is survived by his three sisters -- Tammy Care of Knoxville, Maryland, Sally Summerfield of Canada, and Shirley Noguera of Sykesville,Maryland. Interment will be private by Browns Funeral Home in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
