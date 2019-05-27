Paul Edward Koontz, Jr., 72, of Taneytown, MD, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. Born December 1, 1946 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Edward Koontz, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Gillenwater) Koontz. He was the husband of Yvonne "Vonnie" (Green) Koontz, to whom he was married for almost 48 years.



Paul was a graduate of Taneytown High School, class of '65. He was a Materials Planner & Specialist for Northrop Grumman Corporation, formerly Westinghouse, for more than 40 years. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown but attended Mt. Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church in Ladiesburg. He was also a member of the Taneytown Rod and Gun Club and the Train Collectors Association. He enjoyed photography, old cars (especially Chevys), trains, and morning and evening coffee runs to Sheetz. More than anything, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Vonnie, are children, Paula Renee Koontz Paquin and husband Al of Fayetteville, NC and Pamela Denise Bosley of Westminster; brother, John L. Koontz of Taneytown; mother-in-law, Kathryn L. Green of Middleburg; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Richard Lease of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Henry "Langdon" Paquin, Alexis Paquin, Sierra Bosley and Austin Bosley; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mt. Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church, 11504 Haughs Church Rd., Keymar, MD with the Rev. David Bare and the Rev. Parris Beckhardt officiating. Burial will follow in the Haugh's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787, or to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2019