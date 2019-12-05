|
|
Mr. Paul Perry Gordon, 92, former Mayor, historian and life-long resident of Frederick, died on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, at Tranquility @ Fredericktowne. He was the husband of Rita Simon Gordon, whom he married July 2, 1948.
Born May 23, 1927, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital, he was a son of the late David Gordon and Minnie Friedlander Gordon. Mr. Gordon grew up on South Market Street, above his families clothing business and attended Washington Street Elementary School, later graduating from Frederick High School in 1944.
He attended University of Maryland in 1944, before joining the United States Army, where he served overseas in Belgium and Germany. After his discharge, he returned to University of Maryland, where he obtained his B.S. in Accounting in 1950. While at Maryland, he was a member of Beta Alpha Psi and later attended George Washington University, Executive Development Program.
After graduation, he went to work with Washington Gas Light in D.C. and later worked as Treasurer at Frederick Gas Company from 1951 to 1965. In 1965, he took a position with Kettler Brothers Construction Company as Senior V.P. and Treasurer and later retired in 1990 as CFO & General Manager.
Mr. Gordon along with his wife Rita, researched Frederick County History and authored and published several books on the Civil War and The History of the Jews of Frederick; as well as a Textbook History of Frederick County as a supplemental text for the School System. He also wrote a weekly column for the Frederick Gazette for 7 years. Mr. and Mrs. Gordon were presented the 2016 National DAR -Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Award.
He was a member of the Frederick Rotary Club and served as secretary. He was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was formerly an active member of the Gaithersburg Rotary Club.
In earlier years, he was active with the United Steam & Fire Engine Company, No. 3, where he served as treasurer for many years and is a Life member of the Johnny Swamper's, as well. He was formerly a Director of Frederick Jaycees and a life-long member and former trustee of Beth Sholom Congregation.
Mr. Gordon served for nine years on the Frederick City Planning Commission resigning in 1989 to run for Mayor of Frederick City. He was elected Mayor of Frederick in November 1989 and served 4 years from 1990-1994.
Besides his wife of 71 years, he is survived by his children Stuart Yael Gordon (Deborah Photiadis Gordon), Buffalo, NY; Hugh Ellis Gordon (Bonnie Bowen Gordon), Ijamsville and Myla Gordon Roberson (Keith L.), Frederick; seven grandchildren, Tira Gordon Baror, Lindsey Gordon (Health Fisher), Rachel Gordon Schmidt (John), Justin David Gordon (Katie), Benjamin David Roberson, Joshua Nathan Roberson, Sydney Roberson and two great grandsons, Jacob Jonas Baror & Blake Eli Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hannah Roberson and four siblings, Mildred Misler, Rhea Gantz Neal, Evelyn Gordon and Henry Yael Gordon.
The family will receive friends from 530 to 9pm on Saturday, December 7th, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, December 8th from Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 North Market Street, Frederick. Interment will be in Garden of Solomon, Frederick. The family will also gather for Shiva on Sunday evening at 7:00pm at 202 Meadowdale Lane, Frederick.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the Paul P. & Rita S. Gordon Family Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Inc., 312 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701.
The Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, is in charge of arrangments.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019