Paul R. Young, Sr. , 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home.



Born on September 9, 1934, in Middletown, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Young and Alma Elizabeth (Bussard) Young.



He retired after many years from the Dustin Construction Company.



Paul truly loved life. He spent many hours designing and landscaping his property. He was very proud of his beautiful gardens and ponds. He enjoyed riding the golf cart down to the pond to feed his fish. His love of animals was endless from his rooster, Buffy, to his many peacocks and his many dogs named Jack. He enjoyed driving his 1950 Chevy around the track at the Frederick Fairgrounds. He loved listening to classic country music and collecting yard statues for his property. But most of all he cherished the time spent with family and friends. His family fondly remembers the many stories he would share with them and watching Charlie Brown during the holidays.



He is survived by his children, Paul R. Young, Jr and wife Sharon C., Donald L. Young and wife, Donna and Loretta Zimmerman and husband, Randy; brothers, Edwin, Merhle, Marion Young; sister, Dorothy Bailey; grandchildren, Paul R. Young, III, Timothy M. Young and Jennifer Brown; great grandchildren, Hunter R. Young, Justin Brown and Brooke Young. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and long time devoted friend Joan Little.



He is preceded in death by his brothers, Meredith, Grayson, Richard and Harold Young; sisters, Betty Kauffman and Thelma Moore.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. 21702.



A celebration of Paul's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Gill, Jr. will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Feagaville, MD.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Frederick County.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 3 to June 5, 2019