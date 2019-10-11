|
Paul William Shuff, 67, of Frederick, passed from this life on October 5, 2019. Born on August 25, 1952 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Sherman William Shuff and H. Dolores (Angell) Shuff.
Paul was a 1970 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School. He retired after nearly 25 years from Frederick County Government as a Project Manager. Mr. Shuff was on the board of Mt. Prospect Cemetery Association.
In his younger years, he was active in 4-H and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a car enthusiast, owning several classic cars over the years and he enjoyed going to car shows. Paul was a fanatic of all local sports teams, especially the Redskins. He will mostly be remembered for sitting outside and reading his daily newspaper at his home. His three grandchildren were the light of his life, and they will miss him greatly.
Paul was proud of everything he accomplished in life, especially his 35 years of sobriety.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children: Sara Shuff (Shawn Eichelberger) and Sean Shuff (Kelsey Kerns); grandchildren: Easton and Ensley Shuff and Kason Eichelberger; a sister Laurie Gibbs (Rich) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by siblings: Gary Wayne, S. Douglas and Aimee Shuff.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Warren Rice officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery, Lewistown.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019