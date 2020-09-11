1/1
Paul Toms
Paul Eugene Toms "Skip" (75), of Thurmont, sadly passed away after a 3-year battle with multiple myeloma on September 8, 2020.

He was the son of the late Paul and Margaret (Jean), Toms. Skip was preceded in death by his son Ryan L. Toms.

After graduating from Thurmont high school Skip enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served in the Vietnam War where he was injured and received a purple heart. After leaving the Marines he went on to work several jobs, before settling at Ft. Detrick and retiring after 30 years.

Skip spent his retirement collecting antiques and working in his barn and yard. He loved attending his grandson's games and fixing his granddaughter's many broken toys. Skip was a member of the Weller Methodist Church in Thurmont. He was a member of the American Legion Post #168, a lifetime member of the Am Vets and South Mountain Rod & Gun Club.

Skip is survived by his wife Penny, daughter Paula (Mike), son Mark (Leanne), cherished grandchildren Colin and Madelyn. Brother Rick (Barb) Toms, sister Connie (Eddie), brother Kelly Weagley (Peggy). Special aunts Idabelle (Dimp) Toms and Helen Mae Wachter. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, his beloved little dog, Emma, and two cats. Skip will be remembered always by his loving wife and partner of 46 years.

A special thank you to Dr. Mamatha Prabhakar, The Martinsburg VA and Hospice of Frederick, their staff, and nurses for all their remarkable care.

Per Skip's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. A private burial will be held later for immediate family. In lieu of flower contributions please donate to a charity of your choice in his memory.

Skip's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
September 11, 2020
Penny and Family

Skip was a great man and always loved talking with him. Penny so glad we got to know each other and that Tommy and I got to know you and Skip. He will be greatly missed. God bless you and your family.
Terri
Terri Leonard
Friend
