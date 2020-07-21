1/1
Paul White
1964 - 2020
Paul Edward White, 55, of Frederick, passed away at home on July 16, 2020. Paul was born July 30, 1964, in Queens, NY, to the late John White and Victoria Ramos O'Leary. He studied Arts at Parsons School of Design in New York and also graduated from Connecticut Automotive School. He enjoyed drawing and painting which was inspired by his imaginative mind. He enjoyed boating and fishing with his beloved wife and son. Growing up, he was a Boy Scout and a fast swimmer, serving as a lifeguard at a summer camp in Upstate New York. He loved to fix cars and was always available when someone in the family needed help. He was always passionate about growing his flowers and plants in his yard. He was an avid lover of history and also had a collection of coins.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Victoria O'Leary and stepfather John O'Leary.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Joy White; son, Joseph White; older brother, Chris with Leslie White; his uncle, Albert with Mary Ramos; aunt, Nancy Carazo; in laws, Selwyn and Mary Jane Mancao, Bevengie Cone, Reynaldo and Buenalyn Josol, Philip and Richelle Ocon, Roderick and Daisy Bollozos; cousins, Edmund III and Christina; nephews Anthony, Donald III, Kevin, Alex, Ken, and Reinhart; nieces, Nicole, Claudine, Criselda, Katrina, and Chrystel; second cousins, Edmund IV, Jaida, Marcel, and Julian; grand niece, Autumn; grand nephew, Jaxon; and his special friends, Fred Onuparick, and Bob Rogers.

Visitation will be at 1-2pm, Saturday July 25, with a funeral service beginning at 2pm, followed by committal at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, MD at https://delaplaine.org.

To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
