Paul Earl Williams, 83, of Middletown, MD died Saturday October 26, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Lindsey Howard Williams.
Born in Altoona, PA he was a son of the late Dr. Edward F. and Jeannette Dively Williams and brother of Edward F. Williams, Jr. He was employed as a statistician at Aberdeen Proving Ground until his retirement and then taught mathematics at Stevenson University. He received his B. S. degree from Gettysburg College and a Master's degree from the University of Delaware. He served in the Army Medical Service and Army Reserves, attended Jefferson United Church of Christ, was a former Boy Scout Leader, member of the Middletown Historical Society, and member of the Kingsville Perry Hall Lions Club. His interests included fishing, genealogy, astronomy, and travel.
Surviving, besides his wife are one son Brian (Kelly) Howard Williams of Hamilton, VA and a daughter Jennifer (Adam) Williams Bennes of San Francisco, CA, three grandchildren Jack Tharrington Williams, Ethan Ankeny Williams, and Anna Sophia Bennes.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31st from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday November 1st at the Jefferson United Church of Christ. Rev. Dr. Darrel Justh will officiate. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends to enjoy Paul's favorite breakfast of coffee and donuts in the church social room from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be made in Addison Cemetery, Addison, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson United Church of Christ or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019