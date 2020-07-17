1/1
Paul Zimmerman
Paul A. Zimmerman, Jr (Pud), 83 years old of New Market, MD passed away in his home on Sunday, July 12th. A lifelong resident of New Market, MD, Paul was born on April 22, 1937 to the late Paul A. Zimmerman, Sr. and his wife, Jean. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1955, where he met his best friend and love of his life, Patricia, in his senior year and was married to her for 54 years before her death on June 4, 2014. He attended Western Maryland College on a baseball scholarship and was signed by the Minnesota Twins, but a shoulder injury halted his career. He went on to graduate from Strayer University with high honors with a degree in accounting.

Paul served in the Army active duty and reserve for 6 years, worked for the Department of the Navy for 20 years, and worked 22 years for the U.S. Army at Fort Detrick, ending his career as Deputy Comptroller.

He was a member of the New Market United Methodist Church, a member of the ROMEOs (retired old men eating out) and volunteered at the FMH information desk in his retirement years.

Paul is survived by sons, Andrew Zimmerman and his partner, Elaine Llewellyn of Frederick, MD and Thomas Zimmerman of New Market, MD; sister, Dorothy (Dottie) and her husband, Winslow Burhans, Jr. of New Market, MD; and sister-in law, Miriam Troglin of Frederick, MD. Also surviving are: nephew, Winslow Burhans, III (Kate) of New Market, MD, and nieces, Kelly Steele (Al) of Wilmington, NC and Kristin Hamrick (Mark) of Frederick, MD, as well as, great-nephew, Kai Burhans, and great nieces, Hannah Burhans and Allison Steele.

He will also by missed by cousins: Mary Ann Hobbs, Charles Zimmerman, Robert Tuck and Johanna Rucker.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be private. There will also be a live-stream on facebook/ hometownchurch.com which will also be posted on the church's website newmarketumc.com after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to New Market UMC, P.O. Box 111, New Market, MD 21774, or go to newmarketumc.com, click Give online, to Paul Zimmerman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
