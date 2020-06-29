Paula Acquaviva
Paula S. Acquaviva age 67 died peacefully in her home after a long battle with cancer on June 28, 2020 in Frederick, MD.

Born in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Dimun Jr. and Beulah Rebecca (Browne) Dimun. Paula attended Butler Area Senior High School and continued her education at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, PA. There she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She moved Frederick in January 1974 begin her teaching career with Frederick County Public Schools. Paula's teaching career spanned 30 years of meeting the challenges of students with special needs.

Paula is survived by her Husband Michael, Sister and brother In-Law Leona and Anthony Ricchuito of New Kensington, PA, Sister and brother In-Law Pam and husband Thomas Graham of Jacksonville, FL, and Brother In-Law Carl and his wife Marissa Acquaviva of Malabar, FL. She is also survived by her sister Michele Welsh and Husband Robert of New Castle, PA, She was preceded in death by her Mother Beulah Dimun and Father Michael Dimun Jr. of Butler PA.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11am at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown, Maryland 21762. Father Chuck Wible will celebrate. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones who passed away in death .
1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 ,14
