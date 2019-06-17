Paula Triantis Sharrer, 81, of Frederick, MD died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, June 16th, surrounded by family. Paula was born in Glen Falls, NY in 1938 to Deloras Knap and Reginold Wilson, and grew up there with her sisters, Janice and Sheryl, and cousin Carol Dawson.



When she was a teen, she fell in love with Ted Triantis, her dapper neighborhood Good Humor man. The two wed in 1958 and lived a long life of love together, raising their four children and later enjoying their twelve grandchildren, until Ted passed in 2000. Paula was a beloved teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools for 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafts, the beach, and being with her family.



She'll be missed by her children, Karianne Eckard, Jim Triantis, Cindy Spielman, and Therese Blair; and by their spouses, Bill Eckard, Brenda Triantis, Patrick Spielman, and Chris Blair. Paula was loved by her grandchildren, Candace Collins, Emily Mathis, Nicole Griffith, Justine Bender, Chris Eckard, Alex Eckard, Kaylianne Day, Nick Triantis, Brian Eckard, Jacob Blair, Alex Triantis, and William Eckard; as well as by her great grandchildren, Oliver Mathis, Kaylee Bender, baby Eckard, and baby Day; and by her grandchildren's spouses and extended family.



Paula spent 12 years of her life married to Richard Sharrer. She brought light to her friends and to her church community, with whom she spent much of her later years.



Paula's family will be holding a service at Frederick Alliance Church at 1631 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00 am, which will be open to the public. Family and friends are encouraged to arrive at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paula's name to Hospice or the Frederick County Humane Society to honor Paula's lifelong commitment to, and love for, animals. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 17 to June 18, 2019