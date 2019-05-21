Paulette Ingraham,82, Middletown, died Sunday May 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Curtis Ingraham.



Born in Joliet, Illinois on January 18, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Edwin Rolla and Mary Irene Matwig Cook. She was presently employed for twenty years at the LDS store in Middletown , was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Jefferson, a big supporter of WCRH radio station and the Frederick Rescue Mission.



She is survived by four children Bridgett (Bryan) Wewers of Boise, Idaho, Mark (Joanna) Ingraham of Stafford, VA, Scott (Joan) Ingraham of Frederick, Paul "Josh" (Amy) Ingraham of California, MD, numerous grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by a son Matt Ingraham and a grandson Ryan Ingraham.



The family will receive friends on Thursday May 23 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday May 24 from Valley Baptist Church, 5678 Holter Rd. Jefferson. Pastors Todd Heishman and Larry Nelson will officiate. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, Middletown.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701



Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019