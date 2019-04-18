Pauline Kefauver, 92, of Southern Pines, NC passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.



Born on February 24, 1927 in Boise, Idaho to the late Charles E. Brewster and Artie Lee Brewster, she was the wife of the late Eugene A. Kefauver for 71 years and the mother of the late Bradley Brewster Kefauver and Anna Lee Horton.



Pauline attended Boise Junior College and upon marriage to Eugene, moved to his home state, Maryland, in 1947.



Pauline began a long career of wife, mother, socialite, charities and pursued interests in the Colonial History of our country, Forefathers and antiques. A descendant of the Robert E. Lee family plus her "natural talent" of interior and fashion design led her to become knowledgeable of 18th Century fine antiques, leading to her business, "Wind Fall Antiques".



Pauline was the perfect compliment to her husband. Their traditional saying was, "You make the money and I'll make it worthwhile."



Pauline made life worthwhile helping her husband's success with her social endeavors, charity work, Board Member and "Pink Lady" (giving 5000 hours) to the Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Pauline co-founded the Museum Antiques and Gift Shop of "Schifferstadt" for the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation in 1975. All proceeds helped the restoration of Schifferstadt.



Pauline and her husband move to Pinehurst upon his retirement in 1986. They became members of the Pinehurst Country Club and again, she volunteered to the Weymouth Center.



Around 2009, Pauline and her husband moved to Belle Meade in Southern Pines, NC. Many friends were made, some becoming almost like family.



Pauline will be remembered by her family and friends as a kind and loving beautiful person, inside and out, the perfect hostess for all occasions.



Pauline was a truly "elegant" lady of the "Best Generation."



Pauline is survived by her daughter, Anna Lee Horton of Millwood, VA and Pinehurst, NC; her sister Ilene (Roger) Nelson of Washington State; one niece, Jan (Will) Gaylord of Washington; one nephew, Bart (Angy) Nelson of Washington and 3 great-nephews and 1 great-niece.



Pauline was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Brewster Kefauver and her husband, Eugene A. Kefauver (died September 9, 2018).



A family memorial service will be held in the near future.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.



Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019