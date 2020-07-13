1/1
Pearl Mae Weagley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Mae Weagley, 97, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Julia Manor Healthcare in Hagerstown, MD.

Born December 18, 1922 near Smithsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Virgie (Cline) Wade.

She was preceded in death by her husband W. Merhl Weagley September 17, 1986.

She was employed by Clair Frock of Thurmont.

She was a member of Emmanuel Chapel of Smithsburg, MD, and the church Ladies auxiliary.

She is survived by three daughter, Mary E. Best of Hagerstown, Irene J. Matthews of Thurmont and Beverly M. Hessong of Hagerstown, five grandchildren, Tammy, Vonda, Lisa, Allison and Mark, eight great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Wade and Thelma Wade and one brother, Charles "Bud" Wade.

Services will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Emmanuel Chapel, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Jonathan D. Laye officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery Cascade, MD.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 12 noon, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Chapel at 12011 Bayer Dr. Smithsburg, MD, 21783 or the VFW at 406 34th St. Kansas City, MO, 64111 / www.vfw,org or Boys Town at P.O. Box 8000 Boys Town, NE, 68010 / www.boystown.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved