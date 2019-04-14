Services John T. Williams Funeral Home 100 Petersville Rd. Brunswick , MD 21716 301-834-9971 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM John T. Williams Funeral Home 100 Petersville Rd. Brunswick , MD 21716 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM New Hope Methodist Church 7 S Maryland Ave Brunswick , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Carter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Ann Carter

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with sadness we announce that Miss Peggy Ann Carter died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Life in the Country Assisted Living, Brunswick MD. She was the last of her generation.



Born at home on January 19, 1929 in Brunswick MD, she was the daughter of a School Teacher, Blanche Itnyre and a Railroader, George Carter.



She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and Frostburg State College acquiring a degree in Elementary Education. She was a beloved teacher at Brunswick Elementary School and retired after 35 years of service. Having no children of her own, the children she taught were her joy. Extremely modest, she would always give the greatest smile when told she was a "favorite" teacher by one of her students. In later years, Dementia took it's toll on her mind but she never forgot the children. Teaching was her life.



She had a generous heart and donated to many charitable organizations. She adopted a few children through the CARE program and felt a special bond with them by writing letters and getting letters in return. She loved animals and her garden. In later years you would find her feeding the feral cats of the neighborhood, out in the back yard tending to her beautiful garden or sitting on the front porch in her rocking chair. It was there that she loved to share stories from the past. She was a great story teller and could be very animated when telling them.



She was of strong faith and loved the Church. She belonged to the New Hope Methodist Church in Brunswick MD. She loved to sing hymns and read from the the Bible. She didn't mind quoting a scripture or two when the need arose. Later in life when she could no longer attend Church she would listen to the Sunday services on the radio.



We say she had angels watching over her the day we found an Assistant Living home in Brunswick for her to reside. Our gratitude goes out to Life in the Country, her girl, Mary and all the staff who took excellent care of her these past 3 years. You eased our minds in so many ways knowing she was in good hands. We'd also like to express our heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Frederick County for their loving care during her final days.



Surviving are nephews and nieces, Stephen Carter, Ann Roelke Beacht, Susan Roelke Kent, Keith Carter, William Roelke Jr, Kathy Carter Escamilla, Kristy Carter Baker and Laura Frankel. All have fond memories and stories of their special times with Aunt Peg. She was loved and will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, siblings, George William Carter Jr, Betty Jane Carter Roelke, Billie Franklin Carter, Patsy Ruth Carter Frankel, niece, Pamela Carter Chrisman, nephew, Ethan Eugene Frankel and her devoted feline companion of 20 years, Callie Calico Cat.



The family will receive friends at the John T Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Rd, Brunswick, MD 21716 on Tuesday, April 16 from 6PM- 9PM. The funeral will be held at the New Hope Methodist Church, 7 S Maryland Ave, Brunswick, MD 21716 , Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 PM. The interment will follow at the Brownsville Church of the Brethern, 1911 Rohrersville Rd, Knoxville, MD 21758.



In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 21701, New Hope Methodist Church, 7 S Maryland Ave, Brunswick, MD 21716, Life in the Country, 7 Fiona Way Brunswick MD or a .