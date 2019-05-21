Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Burlew Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Burlew

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is on 16th day of May 2019, our family grieves the loss of our beloved mother, and celebrates the life of the phenomenal woman we knew... Peggy Sue Burlew (10/4/1941 - 05/16/2019). She was a private woman with a truly amazing gift to love unconditionally, actively participating in her grandchildren's activities, graduations, and weddings. Her fierce independence combined with a gentle soul is an inspiration to each of her children. We will miss her every day!



As an accomplished nurse she was most thankful for her children and her role as mother: Her daughter Michelle, her son Charlie and wife Silvana, her daughter Traci and husband Matt, and son Stewart and wife Linda. She was incredibly proud of each of her children and of their amazing life journey's. Hundreds of photographs are artfully displayed throughout the house and tell those stories. Family is what made her most happy, and brought her the most peace!



As a Grandmother, she is equally proud of the thirteen grandchildren she was blessed to have known and loved: Brian and wife Sabrina, Melissa and husband Dave, Philip, Meighan, Charlie, Alessandro, Katlyn, Stefin, Sean, Cassidy, and Seth. Her gifts of seven great-grandchildren: Ashley and her husband Jacob, Anthony, Maddox, Tyler, Ella, Miles, and Isaiah.



Her life also included her nephew Scott, his wife Candy and their children Christopher and Sarina. She always considered them as one of her own and as part of her family.



And, we mustn't forget the newest addition to her family, Valyrian. His playful and easy-going personality brought her even more joy in some of her darkest moments.



She is survived by her siblings: Earl Pegram, Betty Zunino, Terry Nesbitt, and George Pegram. She is the third child to her parents, Earl and Bess Pegram of Cape Coral, FL who preceded her in death.



She now enjoys eternity with our Lord and her husband Charles O. Burlew Sr. of 42 yrs. Our memory will remain a reminder to live every moment of everyday with extraordinary love, a strong sense of perseverance, and deep commitment to family.



At the request of our mother, there will be a private ceremony for family only. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Peggy Sue Burlew can made to Gilchrist Carroll County Hospice Care or the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019