Peggy Lorraine (Warfield) Dorsey, 74, of Mount Airy, MD passed away June 23rd, 2019 in Austin, TX.
Peggy was born and raised in Watersville by the late Charles and Helen Warfield. She attended Mount Airy High School and went on to a career with the Montgomery County Sheriff's department from which she retired as a Deputy Sheriff in the rank of Sergeant. Peggy had several moves around the country while staying close to her son and grandkids and lived in Dallas, Denver and most recently Austin, TX.
Peggy is survived by her son Cliff Dorsey and his wife Lisa Dorsey and grandchildren Craig and Sheridan Dorsey; two brothers, Larry Warfield and George Warfield and sister Patricia Barnhart.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Saturday August 3 rd at Poplar Springs United Methodist Church, 915 E Watersville, Rd, Mount Airy, MD from Noon-1pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the cause of fighting pancreatic cancer at www.pancan.org
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019