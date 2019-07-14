Peggy M. Frushour, 82, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Born Saturday, February 20, 1937 at Wolfsville, she was the daughter of the late Merle R. and Mary E. (Delauter) Kline.



She retired from Middletown Shoe Factory in 1984.



She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Wolfsville.



Peggy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Boyd E. Frushour whom she married May 8, 1953, daughters, Brenda Miller and companion Billy, Barbara Frushour and Diann Miller and companion Travis, sons, Boyd E. Jr. "Beanie" and companion Donna, Wayne "Snake", and Kevin and wife Pam, sisters, Nancy and Dorothy, grandchildren, Mandy Miller, Melissa Myers and husband Brent, Everest Shook and wife Nicki and David Frushour, great-grandchildren, Porter Lee and Kolton, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with Pastor Chad Carter officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Peggy Frushour to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Rd. Smithsburg, MD 21783.



Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 14 to July 15, 2019