Peggy Marie King, age 70, of Boyds Md. passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Shady Grove Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Orin W. King and Ida Howard King of Gaithersburg Md. She was born on July 18, 1948. She lived in the Gaithersburg area all her life. Peggy graduated from Gaithersburg High School, and then worked for Asbury Methodist Home for 32 years. Her favorite thing was to care for her two miniature schnauzer dogs Nitro and Lettie Ann. She loved to clean, and take care of the home. Peggy loved her family and friends and made a point of calling all those near and dear to her on a regular basis.



Peggy was the last of her immediate family, but she is survived by numerous nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces. At the time of her death she was living with her sister-in-law Janet King in Boyds.



Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Md. from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at 12:00 noon. The Rev. Elaine Silverstrim will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in All Souls Cemetery, Brink Road, Germantown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's name can be made to the Humane Society of Montgomery Co., 601 Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, Md. 20850, or the .



Online condolences may be shared at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019