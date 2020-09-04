1/
Peggy Plant
Peggy Rose Plank nee Moberly 2800 block of East Point Drive passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1928 in Walkersville, Maryland to Charles and Grace Moberly: she was a loving wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Portsmouth; she retired from Roses Department Store. She was a gifted artist, receiving many awards for her drawings and paintings.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert K. Plank Sr.; a grandson, Keith Collins; her 5 brothers, Robert, Richard, Ross, Jack, Lynn; and her sister, Evelyn.

Peggy is survived by three sons, Robert Plank, Jr. (Julia), Michael Plank (Marsha), Steven Plank (Wendy); three daughters, Linda Collins (Donald), Debra Burgess (Michael), Teresa Jago; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association, St. Jude's Hospital, The Salvation Army.

Services will be private in Frederick, Maryland. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel assisted the family. www.SturtevantFuneralHome

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
