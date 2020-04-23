|
Peggy Stauffer Watkins Price passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Peggy was born January 11, 1920 and raised in Pearl, Maryland. She was the third of four children to David Murray and Bessie Kaufman Stauffer.
Peggy was married for 55 years to Bradley Ellsworth "El" Watkins Sr. and had two children Sally Fay Lennox and Bradley Ellsworth Watkins Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bradley Ellsworth "El" Watkins Sr. in 1981, daughter Sally Fay Lennox, brother David M. Stauffer, sisters Marie S. Hughes, and Helen S. Swanson.
In 1989 Peggy married Ed Price and they enjoyed a special life in North Palm Beach, FL before Ed's passing in 2008.
Peggy is survived by her son Bradley E. Watkins, Jr., four grandchildren; Bradley Mitchell (Jennifer) Watkins, Valerie Lennox (Doug) Dailey, Laura Beth (Ted) Lennox, and Ronnie Watkins (Mandy) Lennox. She was also blessed with an extended family of 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, and 3 nephews; Skip Grigsby, Rob Swanson, and Al Hughes.
Peggy Graduated from Frederick High School and attended Salisbury State Teachers College. She enjoyed living in Hagerstown, Frederick, and Oxford, MD prior to settling in Jensen Beach, FL in 1969. She fondly reminisced about growing up and working at Pearl Bargain House, and her wonderful years owning Bates Marine Basin in Oxford.
In her free time Peggy Enjoyed playing bridge, entertaining, volunteering at the Salvation Army, attending her Church functions, and particularly lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
A private service will be held in Frederick, MD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidwell Hospice, 3355 26th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34205 (tidewellhospice.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Apr. 23, 2020