Peter Anatole Stepp Sr.
1938 - 2020
Peter Anatole Stepp, Sr., 82, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life into heaven with his wife and children by his side on Saturday July 25, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. He was the beloved husband of Gloria Jean Stepp for 60 years.

Born on May 9, 1938, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late John Wellington Stepp and Dorothy Virginia (Trout) Stepp.

Pete was a longtime member of the Fredericktowne Baptist Church, where he served as an usher, Trustee and Treasurer. He was known to many as the "candy man" at church and all looked forward to his bag of treats. Pete owned and operated Pete Stepp Enterprises. He was known as the "Boss", but was considered a friend by his employees. In his spare time he loved working in his yard, handicapping horse races, enjoyed traveling, and loved his cat Comet. Pete was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed immensely. He was a good listener who had a sense of humor and people gravitated towards him and his kindness.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Spear and husband Bill, Peter Stepp, Jr. and wife Alecia, Melissa Fink and husband Brian, daughter-in-law Sangita Stepp; grandchildren Priya, Alayna, Joella, Trevor, Lucas and Garrett: siblings Dick Stepp and Polly Solliday. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was preceded in death by his son John Stepp.

The family will receive friends from 2-4PM and 6-8PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.

A celebration of Pete's life journey will take place at 11AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Fredericktowne Baptist Church, 8645 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793. Pastor Keith Koch will officiate.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Pete to Fredericktowne Baptist Church, CAP-Ex fund at the said above address.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fredericktowne Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Memories & Condolences
