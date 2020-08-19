Peter H. Plamondon, Sr. ("Pete") passed away peacefully at his home in Germantown, Md., on Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lorraine Pietryka Plamondon, his beloved wife of 65 years.
Born in Evanston, Ill., in 1931, Pete was the third child of the late William Nelson Plamondon and Elizabeth ("Betty") Hauck. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Nelson Plamondon, Jr., and his sister, Cecile Plamondon.
In 1948, Pete's family relocated from Winnetka, Ill., to Vero Beach, Fla., where his father became the owner and operator of The Windswept Hotel. There, Pete was introduced to the hospitality industry, working summers at the hotel between his studies as a boarding student at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey.
Pete graduated from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in 1954. While there, he served as President of the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) Fraternity and was a catcher on Cornell's baseball team. It was at the DKE fraternity house where he first caught sight of his future bride, Lorraine Pietryka. On Aug. 20, 1955, they were married in her hometown in Upstate New York.
Pete served in the U.S. Army as First Lieutenant at Fort McPherson, Ga., in a management role at the Officers' Club. Pete began his life-long career in the hospitality business at Stouffer food service division in Newark, N.J., and later in Philadelphia, Penn. In 1965, Pete joined the Marriott Corporation outside of Washington, D.C., to launch their fast-food division, beginning with Hot Shoppes, Jr. In 1968, Pete helped develop and launch a new Marriott fast-food concept, Roy Rogers Restaurants, named after the Western movie star. Known for their hamburgers, roast beef and fried chicken ("The Holy Trio"), Roy Rogers Restaurants quickly expanded throughout the country.
In 1979, Pete left the Marriott Corporation to become a franchisee of Roy Rogers Restaurants in Maryland and Virginia. On Aug. 5, 1980, Pete opened his first Roy Rogers restaurant in Frederick, Md. Through his incredible work ethic, and his genuine care and concern for his associates and guests' experience, Pete grew the company to include fifteen locations with more than 300 employees. In the early 1990s, Pete's sons, Peter Jr. and Jim, joined the business, and within three years the company expanded into the hotel industry, opening a Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Frederick, Md. In 1998, Pete sold the business to his two sons. Pete's dream as an entrepreneur was to own and operate five or six restaurants; he far exceeded those goals and today the company consists of owning the Roy Rogers brand of 49 restaurants and owning and operating 13 Marriott and Hilton hotels. Although Pete technically retired from operating the business, he remained as Board Chairman and stayed active in the business well into his eighties.
Throughout his 40 years in the Frederick community, Pete was involved in numerous organizations and served on many boards. Among other achievements, he received the "Red Feather" award from the Frederick County United Way; a lifetime achievement award from the Restaurant Association of Maryland; the President's Medal from Mount Saint Mary's University, where he served as a Trustee; the Good Samaritan Award from Frederick Memorial Hospital, where he served on the Board of Directors; the McElroy award from Friends of Catholic Education; and the Frederick Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America. Pete also served on the Board of Trustees of Marymount University, Fredericktown Bank and Trust, and Georgetown Preparatory School in Rockville, Md. He was also a major benefactor of the Frederick Community College Culinary Program and a founding member of the Community Foundation of Frederick. Pete's devotion to his Roman Catholic faith shaped his values in his business, his sense of service, and his personal relationships. In 1994, he was invited into the Knights of Malta, a lay religious order dedicated to serving those in need.
Pete's dedication and love for his family and friends were evident every day. In addition to his devoted wife, Lorrie, he is survived by his daughter, Anne McNamara and husband, Tom; Peter Plamondon, Jr. and wife, Gail; and James Plamondon and wife, Cary; thirteen grandchildren Elizabeth (sp. Jon), Kevin, Brendan (sp. Laura), Martin, Peter, Lorraine, Amy, Meg, Peter III, Jeffrey, James Jr., Brian and Kathryn; and three great-grandchildren, Cecile, Genevieve and Jack. In support of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, "Poppy and Lolly," as they were affectionately called, attended numerous events, including ballet, baseball, hockey, volleyball, ice dance, and equestrian competitions.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and internment will be private. The family looks forward to a memorial service celebrating Pete's life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Saint John's Catholic Prep High School in Buckeystown, Md., or Catholic Charities of Washington, D.C.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at pumphreyfuneralhome.com
.