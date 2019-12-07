|
|
Peter J Culican of Boonsboro MD passed away on Friday Nov 22, 2019. Born in Rochester NY on Jan 25, 1974, Pete is a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick. An electrician by trade, he enjoyed golfing, composing and recording music and playing softball with his teammates.
Surviving him are: daughter Kennady Culican, step-daughter Skilar Jones-Baker and sister Colleen Culican of Frederick; Mother Lana Meyers (Fred) and sister Susan Culican (John Pruett) of St. Louis MO; father Peter Culican (Marilyn) of Summerfield FL and 35 nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be arranged in Frederick after the holiday season. Following a private service he will be laid to rest with family in New York. Donations in Peter's name can be made to Wells-Olson House, 425 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701 (www.wellshouse.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019