Peter R. Davio, 77, of Clarksburg, MD, was peacefully called to heaven on September 6th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington DC.
He was born in Detroit MI, to the late Ubaldo and Victoria Davio and was pre-deceased by his brothers Jerry and Dennis.
Pete was a US Navy Veteran, serving as a Missile Technician on USS HENRY CLAY (SSBN 625). Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked as a Configuration and Data Management Specialist for Northrop Grumman and then with Booz, Allen & Hamilton as a Program Manager for the next 31 years before retiring in 2008. Pete was very active in the Knights of Columbus, serving for nearly 40 years in key positions from Grand Knight of Council 6901 in 1987 and ultimately as the Maryland State Deputy in 2010. In retirement, Pete was busy serving as Vice President of the National Christopher Columbus Association, performing with the church choir, restoring juke boxes, and spending time with friends and family.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 53 years, Francine, son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Courtney, son
and daughter-in-law Paul and Amy, son Michael, and four grandchildren, Nate, Matthew, Hailey, and Joe.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11th 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home
(22111 Beallsville Rd, Barnesville, Maryland 20838). Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 12th ,
2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Parish (18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838) with
interment immediately following.
Memorial contributions can be made to National Right to Life (https://www.nrlc.org/donate/) or St. Mary's Parish (18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019