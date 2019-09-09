Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish
18230 Barnesville Road
Barnesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Davio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter R. Davio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter R. Davio Obituary
Peter R. Davio, 77, of Clarksburg, MD, was peacefully called to heaven on September 6th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington DC.

He was born in Detroit MI, to the late Ubaldo and Victoria Davio and was pre-deceased by his brothers Jerry and Dennis.

Pete was a US Navy Veteran, serving as a Missile Technician on USS HENRY CLAY (SSBN 625). Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked as a Configuration and Data Management Specialist for Northrop Grumman and then with Booz, Allen & Hamilton as a Program Manager for the next 31 years before retiring in 2008. Pete was very active in the Knights of Columbus, serving for nearly 40 years in key positions from Grand Knight of Council 6901 in 1987 and ultimately as the Maryland State Deputy in 2010. In retirement, Pete was busy serving as Vice President of the National Christopher Columbus Association, performing with the church choir, restoring juke boxes, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 53 years, Francine, son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Courtney, son

and daughter-in-law Paul and Amy, son Michael, and four grandchildren, Nate, Matthew, Hailey, and Joe.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11th 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home

(22111 Beallsville Rd, Barnesville, Maryland 20838). Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 12th ,

2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Parish (18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838) with

interment immediately following.

Memorial contributions can be made to National Right to Life (https://www.nrlc.org/donate/) or St. Mary's Parish (18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now