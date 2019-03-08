|
|
Peter Shaun Simms, 40, of Union Bridge, MD died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a long illness. He was born October 19, 1978, the beloved son of Thomas and Elaine Simms. After graduating from Linganore High School, Peter attended Montgomery College. Gone but never forgotten, Peter will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019