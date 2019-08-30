|
|
Phillip John "Phil" Mangan, 56, of Westminster, MD passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019 while on business in New Jersey. Born February 14, 1963 in Sydney, Australia, he was the son of the late Leslie Thomas and Eileen Alice (Atkins) Mangan. He was the devoted husband of Tammy May (Matthews) Mangan.
Phil was a Business Consultant in the Information Technology field. He was a member of the Taneytown Lions Club and Grace United Church of Christ in Taneytown, where he chaired, served and supported many committees and initiatives. As a lifelong sports enthusiast, Phil supported Australian Cricket, the St George Illawarra 'Dragons' Rugby League, and here in the US, the Boston Red Sox baseball team. He was an avid golfer and ever-so-patient golf instructor for his wife, Tammy, as they enjoyed frequent golf outings. Phil's passion for sports extended beyond being an avid fan, as he was actively involved with junior sports programs, whether coaching, scoring, officiating, or holding office/leadership positions for Swimming, Carnivals, Junior Cricket, Junior Soccer Teams and most recently here in the states, as volunteer Junior Soccer coach for the FSK Junior Eagle program where he was known as "Coach Phil". Affable, always aspiring, tenacious and forever an inspirational spirit, Phil left an indelible impression on anyone and everyone with whom he connected.
Above all else, Phil loved his family, adored his beloved wife Tammy, and cherished his children and grandchildren: son, Matthew Mangan and his girlfriend Charlie Matta and daughter, Alyce Mangan, all of Sydney, Australia; step-children, Carrie Weant of Westminster, MD, and Tyler Weant and his wife Melissa of Columbus, OH; and grandchildren, Caden Zepf, Jaxon Zepf, and Camden Weant. Phil is also survived by Tammy's parents, Betty and Edward Matthews of Taneytown, MD; his brothers, Peter Mangan and wife Vicki, of Minto, Australia, Michael Mangan of Sydney, Australia, and Greg Mangan and wife Carol of Coffs Harbour, Australia; sister, Robyn Mcllavr of Minto, Australia; brothers-in-law, Tony Matthews and David Laughman of Taneytown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, whom he adored. With his love for his homeland and his new-found home in Westminster, MD, Phil had strong ties to both Australia and the USA. He leaves behind scores of people who loved and respected him and countless friends, colleagues and associates who are all coming to terms with the loss of a beautiful, positive, giving person who never shied away from a challenge, remained positive regardless of the circumstances, and chose to see the good in people and focus on their potential rather than their limits.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, with Phil's pastor, the Rev. Steven Ostendorf, officiating. Interment will follow at Grace UCC Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd at the funeral home. For those in Australia who cannot attend the services here in the Unites States, there will be information forthcoming for a celebration of Phil's life locally in Australia.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the Grace UCC Audio Visual Fund. Please make checks payable and mail to Grace UCC, 49 W. Baltimore St. Taneytown, MD 21787 - AV, memo - Phil Mangan Memorial. Phil was an active chairperson, passionately supporting the upgrades and enhancements to the AV systems at the church. This meant a lot to him. The family would love to see his vision come to light to support Grace UCC. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019