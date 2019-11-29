|
Mr. Philip Dieffenbach, 86, of Frederick, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of Helene Dieffenbach, his wife of 45 years.
Born in Takoma Park, MD, Philip was the son of the late Rudolph and Anne Dieffenbach. In addition to his loving wife, Helene, Mr. Dieffenbach is survived by his twin brother, Paul Dieffenbach; children, Jim Maness, Terry Zimmerman, Roberta Baker, Michael Baker, and John Baker; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Dieffenbach's memory may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St, #200, Frederick MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019